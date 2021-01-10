Find these laugh out loud memoirs at Pima County Library

In need of a laugh? There are some seriously funny memoirs by outstanding people of comedy who encourage laughter by laughing at themselves.
Here are four recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library.
- “The Last Black Unicorn” by Tiffany Haddish
- “How to American: An Immigrant’s Guide to Disappointing Your Parents” by Jimmy O. Yang
- “Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman” by Lindy West
- “The Awkward Thoughts of W. Kamau Bell” by W. Kamau Bell
The library is offering limited services only. Please visit library.pima.gov or call Infoline at 791-4010 to learn more or ask questions.