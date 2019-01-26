Could you use a little more joy in your life? No, it’s not a trick question, but anyone who says “no” is probably in denial.
When is the last time you danced or jumped for joy? When did you last have a full belly laugh?
You may be able to get some tips on finding joy at the Tucson Festival of Books. While it’s true that just being at the book festival brings a lot of people joy, Ingrid Fetell Lee, author of “Joyful: The Surprising Power of Ordinary Things to Create Extraordinary Happiness” and TED talker, will be on two panels at the festival, and perhaps she can help even more.
The first panel is “Mysteries of the Human Spirit,” at 11:30 a.m. March 2 at the University of Arizona Mall Tent. Lee will be joined by Lisa Genova and Joseph Deitch. While they have different pursuits in their most recent books, together they will attempt to offer insights on the human spirit.
“Finding Your Joy,” at 4 p.m. March 2 at the Integrated Learning Center, room 130, will feature Lee and Deitch, joined by Ross Gay, whose most recent book is about gratitude.
Lee says that part of bringing more joy into your life is recognizing it when you see it. We must understand and notice what joy feels like physically. We smile, laugh and feel a sense of warmth. Become aware of the feeling so you can remember it, savor it and share it with others.
We must have a willingness to learn how to find joy. The self-help industry has focused on the discipline and practice involved in the pursuit of happiness. Those are important, but they may make people feel like happiness is a lot of work. Lee says it doesn’t have to be that difficult. It’s more about allowing yourself to discover joy.
Many workplaces are a bit austere. If you have control of your workspace, add a pop of color. Color makes people more alert and confident. Adjust your lighting to make your work area brighter. Workplaces often don’t have enough light to keep us alert. Then add an element of nature like a plant.
The same rules apply to living spaces. Color, lighting and nature will help us be alert and open to finding joy.
Another thing we can do is play. It has no apparent purpose except to create joy. Add an element of play to things you do. Make your exercise playful. If nothing else, it will be less boring and you will want to stay with your regimen. Lee says racket sports are shown to extend life the most, probably because there’s a social component to it.
Friendships are important. When you see friends, mix things up and try a new activity. Learn to draw together or take a dance class. Activities involving other people are more likely to bring joy.
Lee’s website, www.aestheticsofjoy.com, offers opportunities to help you find your joy.