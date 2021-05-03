Food author, Tucson transplant to discuss new book on James Beard during virtual pride event

"You find their influence in the cooking of Thomas Keller and Daniel Patterson and in the food Alice Waters has overseen in four decades of menus at Chez Panisse," Birdsall wrote in the essay, published by Lucky Peach in spring 2014. "It’s food that takes pleasure seriously, as an end in itself, an assertion of politics or a human birthright, the product of culture — this is the legacy of gay food writers who shaped modern American food."

But their influence was shrouded in a shared secret: their sexuality. When the trio was coming to prominence in the 1940s and '50s, homosexuality was something scorned upon and even criminalized. Even as Beard was becoming a celebrity for his cookbooks, his sexuality was the worst-kept secret in food circles and a mystery to those outside of it.

Birdsall's book brings that secret to the forefront, and with it all the darker secrets Beard kept including allegations of sexual abuse and sexual exploitation involving younger men.

"James Beard had a lot of secrets about his sexuality and his sexual abusiveness was one of those secrets," Birdsall said. "It’s a part of a wider culture of secrets in food and almost all of American life.”