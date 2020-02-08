For this Tucson Festival of Books author, songwriting led to writing novels

The ideas for his books have all started with songs, Vlautin said.

“Some songs trigger an idea that won’t stop,” he said. His novel “Don’t Skip Out on Me,” started with a song of the same name. “I’ve always written in the folk tradition where (the songs) are story based. Some songs open up another world. This song did that.”

Vlautin was a songwriter long before he became a published novelist. He wrote books for fun from the age of 18 to 35, but he never had the confidence to show anyone until his band, Richmond Fontaine, started doing better, building his confidence. He was being interviewed by a journalist who was also a novelist. The interviewer asked if Vlautin wrote fiction and introduced him to an agent. He showed her the book, “The Motel Life,” and it was published as his first novel. “Don’t Skip Out on Me” is his fifth published novel and more will come.

He now writes music and plays with the group The Delines. Their music leans heavily on “country soul ballads” according to Vlautin. The band does really well in Europe and is becoming more well-known in the United States.