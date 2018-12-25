The Arizona Daily Star is sharing ebooks with readers. The offering for Dec. 26, is about a manhunt for the Tison family.
In 1978, Gary Tison was servicing a term of life without parole in the Arizona State Penitentiary at Florence. His three sons decided to break him out of prison along with another inmate serving life for murder. The hunt was on.
If you missed them, go back and read other free ebooks:
- Tuesday, Dec. 18: The Bad Girls of Arizona: Eva Dugan
- Wednesday Dec. 19: The Bad Girls of Arizona: Louise Marshal
- Thursday Dec. 20: The Bad Girls of Arizona: Winnie Ruth Judd
- Friday, Dec. 21: Shootout at the OK Corral
- Saturday, Dec. 22: Arizona on the Frontier of Science
- Sunday, Dec. 23: Pioneer Hotel Fire
- Monday, Dec. 24: Our Forgotten Past
- Tuesday, Dec. 25: The Greatest Manhunt in the History of the Southwest