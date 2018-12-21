The Arizona Daily Star is sharing ebooks with readers. The offering for Dec. 22, is about the Arizona scientists who have made names for themselves and their disciplines.
Find the ebook as the last section in Saturday's Arizona Daily Star e-newspaper.
If you missed them, go back and read other free ebooks:
- Tuesday, Dec. 18: The Bad Girls of Arizona: Eva Dugan
- Wednesday Dec. 19: The Bad Girls of Arizona: Louise Marshal
- Thursday Dec. 20: The Bad Girls of Arizona: Winnie Ruth Judd
- Friday, Dec. 21: Shootout at the OK Corral