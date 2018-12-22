The Arizona Daily Star is sharing ebooks with readers. The offering for Dec. 23, is about the Pioneer Hotel Fire of Dec. 20, 1970.
The fire has long been described as the worst tragedy in Tucson and one of the worst in modern times in Arizona. Twenty-nine people died as a result of the fire, many because they jumped out of windows to avoid being burned to death.
Find the ebook as the last section in Sunday's Arizona Daily Star e-newspaper.
If you missed them, go back and read other free ebooks:
- Tuesday, Dec. 18: The Bad Girls of Arizona: Eva Dugan
- Wednesday Dec. 19: The Bad Girls of Arizona: Louise Marshal
- Thursday Dec. 20: The Bad Girls of Arizona: Winnie Ruth Judd
- Friday, Dec. 21: Shootout at the OK Corral
- Saturday, Dec. 22: Arizona on the Frontier of Science