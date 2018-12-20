'Shootout at the OK Corral' eBook
Illustration by Tammie Graves / Arizona Daily Star

The Arizona Daily Star is sharing ebooks with readers. The offering for Dec. 21, is about the famous gunfight at the OK Corral in Tombstone, Arizona. Read the story of the shooting, the events leading up to it and those that followed as they were reported in the pages of the Arizona Weekly Star, the Arizona Daily Star and the Tucson Citizen. Many of these articles came courtesy of the Tombstone Epitaph and Tombstone Nugget newspapers.

Find the ebook as the last section in Friday's Arizona Daily Star e-newspaper.

If you missed them, go back and read other free ebooks:

Tuesday, Dec. 18: The Bad Girls of Arizona: Eva Dugan

Wednesday Dec. 19: The Bad Girls of Arizona: Louise Marshal

Thursday Dec. 20: The Bad Girls of Arizona: Winnie Ruth Judd

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Johanna Eubank is an online content producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com