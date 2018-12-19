The Arizona Daily Star is sharing ebooks with readers. The offering for Dec. 20, is about Winnie Ruth Judd. She is perhaps the best known of Arizona's "bad girls." She became known as the "trunk murderess" when she killed two good friends, dismembered one of them, and shipped both bodies in trunks from Phoenix to Los Angeles.
Find the ebook as the last section in Thursday's Arizona Daily Star e-newspaper.
If you missed them, go back and read other free ebooks:
Tuesday, Dec. 18: The Bad Girls of Arizona: Eva Dugan
Wednesday Dec. 19: The Bad Girls of Arizona: Louise Marshall