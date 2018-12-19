Bad Girls of Arizona: Winnie Ruth Judd is available as an Arizona Daily Star ebook for Kindle and Nook. More ebooks are at tucson.com/ebooks.

 Illustration by Tammie Graves, Arizona Daily Star

The Arizona Daily Star is sharing ebooks with readers. The offering for Dec. 20, is about Winnie Ruth Judd. She is perhaps the best known of Arizona's "bad girls." She became known as the "trunk murderess" when she killed two good friends, dismembered one of them, and shipped both bodies in trunks from Phoenix to Los Angeles.

Find the ebook as the last section in Thursday's Arizona Daily Star e-newspaper.

If you missed them, go back and read other free ebooks:

Tuesday, Dec. 18: The Bad Girls of Arizona: Eva Dugan

Wednesday Dec. 19: The Bad Girls of Arizona: Louise Marshall

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Johanna Eubank is an online content producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com