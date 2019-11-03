Five books in five categories have been named finalists in this year’s National Book Awards competition. The winners will be announced on Nov. 20 — plenty of time to dive in and get reading!

Here are four book recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library.

The Memory Police”

  • by Yoko Ogawa
Patron Saints of Nothing
  • ” by Randy Ribay
The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee
  • ” by David Treuer
What You Have Heard Is True
  • ” by Carolyn Forché

Like these? Be sure to check out the full list at tucne.ws/1cdb.

Visit library.pima.gov for more great reading suggestions, to view upcoming events, and to check out the E-Library.

