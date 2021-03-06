Get a roadmap to Arizona and a look into other worlds in books by local authors

A PBS documentary photographer and two University of Arizona associate professors teamed up to produce an absorbing study of contemporary Cuba that offers a new perspective on the island nation. Short on resources and threatened by climate change, Cuba continues to live in the shadow of the 60-year-old, U.S.-imposed blockade, but it boasts a resilient population that’s learned to roll with complex circumstances and, in many ways, rise above them. Vivid photography by Duncan, known for his work on public television’s “In the Americas with David Yetman” and “The Desert Speaks,” captures a world steeped in tradition but finding its unique way forward. Shiny American cars that were new more than half a century ago line the streets, their windows mirroring bustling Havana streetscapes awash in a chaos of color; the mixture of architecture, from colonial days through the Soviet period, accommodate a new age of entrepreneurship; the arts flourish, vibrant and outspoken. Of particular interest are his striking portraits of Cubans going about their everyday lives. Expert commentary by Vásquez-León (director of the Center for Latin American Studies) and Rushbrook (director of the Study Abroad Program, Contemporary Cuba) explores the island’s history from colonial times through the Revolution and El Bloqueo, providing valuable insight into modern Cuba’s movement toward its own sort of democracy. Armchair travelers will revel in this brilliant collaboration.