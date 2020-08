Issa Rae isn’t the first person to become famous from YouTube, but she might be one of the funniest. Launched in 2011, her “Awkward Black Girl” web series caught lots of attention for its cringe-inducing but knee-slapping take on everyday real life. Her 2015 memoir, which was published before her HBO series “Insecure” premiered, shares the same title as her show and riffs on what it was like growing up a little too weird and not quite feeling Black enough. $29.81, amazon.com