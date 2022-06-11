 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Get away with these new fantasy, sci-fi reads

There are a lot of recently released and forthcoming fantasy, science fiction and speculative fiction releases to check out or put on hold now.

Here are four book recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library.

“Nettle & Bone” by T. Kingfisher

“Book of Night” by Holly Black

“For the Throne” by Hannah Whitten

“A Spindle Splintered” by Alix E. Harrow

Like these? Be sure to check out the full list at tucne.ws/1koj.

Visit library.pima.gov for more great reading suggestions and to check out the E-Library.

