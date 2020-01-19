Get inspired by one of these true stories about running at the Pima County Library
Thinking about taking up running as a New Year’s resolution? First, enjoy some true stories about runners and running that will inspire and delight.

Here are four book recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library.

Running With A Police Escort

  • ” by Jill A. Grunenwald

Personal Record

  • ” by Rachel Toor
The Terrible and Wonderful Reasons Why I Run Long Distances
  • ” by Matthew Inman
Honey, Do You Need a Ride?
  • ” by Jennifer Graham

