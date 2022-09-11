 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Get lost with a survival read from Pima County Library

Need some inspiration for survival-type situations? We have some real-life stories of survival — desert islands, shipwrecks, in the ocean, etc.

Here are four book recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library.

“A Line of Driftwood” by Diane Glancy

“Survive the Savage Sea” by Dougal Robertson

“438 Days” by Jonathan Franklin

“Abandoned Ship” by Benji Smith

Like these? Be sure to check out the full list at tucne.ws/1lat.

Visit library.pima.gov for more great reading suggestions and to check out the E-Library.

