Get some baking inspiration from these Pima County Library cookbooks
If you love “The Great British Baking Show,” check out these cookbooks from the contestants and judges:

Second Helpings: 70 Wicked Recipes That Will Leave You Wanting More” by Liam Charles

The New Way to Cake: Simple Recipes With Exceptional Flavor” by Benjamina Ebuehi

Patisserie Made Simple: From Macarons to Millefeuille and More” by Edd Kimber

A Flash in the Pan: Simple, Speedy Stovetop Recipes” by John Whaite

Like these? Be sure to check out the full list at tucne.ws/1h3w.

The library is offering limited services only. Please visit library.pima.gov or call Infoline at 791-4010 to learn more or ask questions.

Visit library.pima.gov for more great reading suggestions and to check out the e-library.

