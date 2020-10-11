 Skip to main content
Get your fill of current issues, politics with these Tucson Festival of Books picks
TUCSON FESTIVAL OF BOOKS

Get your fill of current issues, politics with these Tucson Festival of Books picks

The Tucson Festival of Books is not until March, but festival volunteers already have spent months tracking newly published books and communicating with popular authors.

Here are some recommendations for thoughtful, recently published reads in current issues and politics:

“What We Were Thinking”

“My Own Words”

“Ten Lessons for a Post-Pandemic World”

“The Man Who Ran Washington”

“His truth is Marching On”

“Caste”

“Breath”

Stay up to date on news from the festival by visiting TucsonFestivalofBooks.org or follow at facebook.com/tucsonfestivalofbooks.

Tucson author named finalist for National Book Award
Tucson author named finalist for National Book Award

  • Updated

The National Book Award is the most prestigious honor in American literature. Lydia Millet, who moved to Tucson in 1999 to work with the Center for Biological Diversity, is being honored for “A Children’s Bible.” The novel, described as a story of teenage alienation and adult complacency in an unraveling world, was published by W.W. Norton in May.

