Get your laugh on with one of these audiobook recommendations from the Pima County Library
WE RECOMMEND

Get your laugh on with one of these audiobook recommendations from the Pima County Library

The library may be closed, but that doesn’t mean you can’t laugh the day away with these hilarious audiobooks.

Here are four humorous audiobook recommendations, available on RBdigital, brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library. All you need to access them is a library card.

Food: A Love Story”

  • by Jim Gaffigan

The Big Bad Book of Bill Murray”

  • by Robert Schnakenberg

Songs of the Cat”

  • by Garrison Keillor

Dear Girls”

  • by Ali Wong

Like these? Be sure to check out more books that will make you laugh out loud: tucne.ws/1eof.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News