Get your laugh on with one of these audiobook recommendations from the Pima County Library

The library may be closed, but that doesn’t mean you can’t laugh the day away with these hilarious audiobooks.
Here are four humorous audiobook recommendations, available on RBdigital, brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library. All you need to access them is a library card.
- by Jim Gaffigan
- by Robert Schnakenberg
- by Garrison Keillor
- by Ali Wong
Like these? Be sure to check out more books that will make you laugh out loud: tucne.ws/1eof.
