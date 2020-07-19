Get your laugh on with these books from the Pima County library
Get your laugh on with these books from the Pima County library

Getting through these days is tough.

When you feel like crying, try the other side of the coin instead and let yourself go in for a belly laugh. Here are four book recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library.

• “If You Ask Me” by Betty White

• “Why Not Me?” by Mindy Kaling

• “The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl” by Issa Rae

• “In Such Good Company” by Carol Burnett

Like these? Be sure to check out the full list at tucne.ws/1fdd.

The Library is currently offering limited services only. All items need to be reserved in advance online or via Infoline at 791-4010.

Visit library.pima.gov to find more great reading suggestions and to check out the E-Library.

