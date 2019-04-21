The Pima County Public Library is hosting community meetings to discuss how it can better serve the public.
Topics will include how you use the library, which locations you frequent, how library spaces should change in the future, how community changes will impact library use, and the role of the library in the future.
“Community is at the heart of public libraries,” Library Director Amber Mathewson says. “Fulfilling customers’ needs is central to our mission and hearing directly from them will help us plan for the future and best serve everyone in Pima County.”
The meetings are Friday, April 26, at Flowing Wells Library, 1730 W. Wetmore Road, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; and Saturday, April 27, at Valencia Library, 202 W. Valencia Road, from 10 to 11 a.m. Spanish interpretation will be available at the April 27 session.
Register to attend online at library.pima.gov/register.