How to replay the 2021 Tucson Festival of Book's 96 presentations

Just like there are only so many books you can read in a weekend, last weekend there were only so many Tucson Festival of Books presentations you could watch and still sleep.

All 96 of the festival's presentations were recorded and are available for viewing. And for free.

The festival's Friday Night Event, featuring author Lisa See, U.S. Poet Laureate Billy Collins and author and NPR host Scott Simon, is also available but only for a few more days at the Tucson Festival of Books website, tucsonfestivalofbooks.org

The other 96 presentations will live on at tucsonfestivalofbooks.org without expiration.

The drill is the same as it was last weekend.

Start at tucsonfestivalofbooks.org

Scroll down to the Presenting Author Schedule link to the schedule and find the first event you want to see.

Browse through the 96 sessions and choose an event you want to see. Click on the event, not the author's name. Click on "Watch Broadcast," then follow the prompts.

In case you don't know where to begin, here are the top 10 most popular presentations from last weekend's festival. See what you missed.