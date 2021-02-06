 Skip to main content
How to support businesses, authors at the virtual Tucson Festival of Books

One of the fun things to do at the Tucson Festival of Books is to wander around and check out all of the exhibitors’ booths. Of course this often means skipping an author presentation if you want to time to really explore.

At past festivals one could find booths that included authors publishers with their newest books, local businesses, booksellers, writing groups, nonprofit organizations such as the Western National Parks Association and hands-on exhibits for children.

At this year’s virtual festival, you can still check out the exhibitors. Your step count on your fitness app won’t be as high, but you’ll still learn about authors and businesses. And, there will still be fun events for the kids.

The Tucson Festival of Books web site has an Exhibitor Marketplace where you can check out virtual “booths.” Some of these will stream live events during the festival. Some will have live-streamed events at other times as well.

The virtual festival will be March 6 and 7. Go to tucsonfestivalofbooks.org for more information. See the list of exhibitors at tucne.ws/tfobmarket.

Contact Johanna Eubank at jeubank@tucson.com

Tucson Festival of Books Exhibitor Marketplace

Here is a current list of exhibitors. More may be added before the festival begins March 6.

• #This is Tucson

• A.L. Wright, Author

• Amigos and Ladies of the West

• Arizona Poetry Society

• Arizona Theatre Company

• Author Solutions

• Ben's Bells Project

• Brooks Goldmann Publishing LLC

• Cosworth Publishing

• Dan Gallardo (dangallardo.com)

• Ebbys Book House LLC

• Ellys-Daughtrey Books

• Escalante Publishing LLC

• First Things First

• Fox Pointe Publishing LLP

• Fox Tucson Theatre

• Fox Tucson Theatre Kids in the Theatre Program

• Friends of the Pima County Public Library

• Goodwill of Southern Arizona

• Grab an Adventure by the Tale at Lyric Power Publishing LLC

• Green Pieces Cartoon Studio and Green Pieces Press

• Half Price Books

• Haymarket Books

• Hughes Federal Credit Union

• Humanities Seminars Program (University of Arizona)

• I Dig Books, doing business as Barefoot Books Tucson

• Inkwell Books LLC

• Jessica Feinberg (Dragons & Other Rare Creatures)

• Jonathan and Roseann Hanson

• Kazabo Publishing

• Kimpress

• Lawley Publishing

• Literacy Connects

• Make Way for Books

• Matthew Schwartz Book

• Mostly Books

• Mountain Vista Unitarian Universalist Congregation

• New Mexico Book Association

• Other Worlds Ink

• P-38 Odyssey

• Pima Community College

• Pima County Public Library

• Renner Writes

• Richard Curtner Art

• Sal Risinger, MSW, Author

• Self Publishing

• SnowStorm Publications

• Southern Arizona Senior Pride

• State of Arizona Research Library

• Storybook Genius Publishing

• Sunbright Solar

• Synesthesia Books

• The New Press

• The Rogue Theatre

• The Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre

• The Small Tooth Dog Publishing Group

• The University of Arizona Press

• True Concord Voices & Orchestra

• Tucson Corral of the Westerners

• Tucson Great Decisions Association

• Tucson Medical Center

• Tucson Sisters in Crime

• United Nations Association of Southern Arizona

• University of Arizona Libraries

• University of New Mexico Press

• Western National Parks Association

• Whimsical World

