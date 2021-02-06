How to support businesses, authors at the virtual Tucson Festival of Books

One of the fun things to do at the Tucson Festival of Books is to wander around and check out all of the exhibitors’ booths. Of course this often means skipping an author presentation if you want to time to really explore.

At past festivals one could find booths that included authors publishers with their newest books, local businesses, booksellers, writing groups, nonprofit organizations such as the Western National Parks Association and hands-on exhibits for children.

At this year’s virtual festival, you can still check out the exhibitors. Your step count on your fitness app won’t be as high, but you’ll still learn about authors and businesses. And, there will still be fun events for the kids.

The Tucson Festival of Books web site has an Exhibitor Marketplace where you can check out virtual “booths.” Some of these will stream live events during the festival. Some will have live-streamed events at other times as well.

The virtual festival will be March 6 and 7. Go to tucsonfestivalofbooks.org for more information. See the list of exhibitors at tucne.ws/tfobmarket.

Contact Johanna Eubank at jeubank@tucson.com

