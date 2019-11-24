November is Native American Heritage Month. To celebrate, check out some of these powerful memoirs from Native writers as they share journeys of joy, heartache, anger and courage.
Here are four book recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library:
• “The Tao of Raven” by Ernestine Hayes
• “Bad Indians” by Deborah A. Miranda
• “Mamaskatch” by Darrel J. McLeod
• “Crazy Brave” by Joy Harjo
Like these? Be sure to check out the full list at tucne.ws/1co2
