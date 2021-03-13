In honor of St. Patrick's Day, check out these Irish tales

Chances are, most of us will wear something green this week. We will bring home a Guinness. Tell an Irish joke or two. But to gain a deeper appreciation of a country so dear to so many Americans, a visit to the nearest bookstore might be in order, too.

Perhaps no nation in the world is as proud of its literary tradition — or has so much reason to be — as Ireland.

From Yeats to Wilde to Joyce to Becket to Maeve Binchy and Frank McCourt, Irish authors have painted the pictures we see today when thinking of Ireland.

Here, courtesy of volunteers with the Tucson Festival of Books, are some recent Irish tales you might want to try: