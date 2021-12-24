Indulge in some of these book titles after the holidays

With most of our year-end holidays now behind us — and after-Christmas sales now in full swing — what better time to buy something for someone special: ourselves!
Volunteers with the Tucson Festival of Books are happy to help with suggestions, and here are some of their personal favorites from 2021:
“Razor Blade Tears” by S.A. Cosby: Ike Randolph and Buddy Lee are both ex-cons, but they have something more important in common. Their sons were together when the boys were murdered. Together, Ike and Buddy begin hunting the killer … determined to do more for their sons in death than they had done in life. – Tricia Clapp
“Pasta: The Spirit & Craft of Italy’s Greatest Food” by Missy Robbins: The first third of this remarkable cookbook teaches readers how to make handmade pasta. The pages that follow introduce us to classic recipes from every region of Italy, offering fun twists for experienced home cooks. Soon, you will be creating your new favorite red sauce in your own kitchen. – Jennifer Slothower
“Milo Imagines the World” by Matt de la Peña and Christian Robinson: In this children’s picture book, Milo spends a subway ride imagining — and then drawing — the lives of the people he sees. When Milo gets off the train, he is surprised that the boy he imagined as a prince also gets off at the same stop, leading Milo to rethink and expand his ideas of who people might be. – Kathy Short
“Woke Racism” by John McWhorter: McWhorter, an associate professor at Columbia, argues that the “woke” movement — which poses as anti-racist — is hurting Black communities and weakening the social fabric of America. McWhorter: “it was nothing less than my duty as a black person to write this book.” – Maria Parham
“The Prophets” by Robert Jones, Jr.: This poetic novel, featuring two enslaved gay men on a Mississippi plantation, is reminiscent of Toni Morrison and James Baldwin. “The Prophets” was a finalist for this year’s National Book Award in fiction. – Jessica Braithwaite
“Zero Fail” by Carol Leonnig: As a reporter for the Washington Post, Leonnig has covered the Secret Service for years … enough to pique her interest in the men in dark suits who surround the president. The book’s subtitle tells the story: “The Rise and the Fall of the Secret Service.” – Bill Viner
“The Five Wounds” by Kirsten Valdez Quade: Set in Española, New Mexico, Quade’s novel introduces us to five generations of the Padilla family … and invites us to share in a year of their love and sacrifice. Heartbreaking, yes, but in the end hopeful. – Estella Gonzalez
“Somebody’s Daughter” by Ashley C. Ford: In this poignant yet powerful memoir, Ford recounts the search for her father – sure he is the one person who understands her. Just two problems: he is in prison, and she doesn’t know what he did to get there. – Gay Vernon
“Bicycling with Butterflies” by Sara Dykman: On this extraordinary journey, we learn to love the gorgeous orange-and-black monarch butterfly. Dykman takes us along as she bikes more than 10,000 miles, following the annual migration. – Abby Mogollón
“Covered with Night” by Nicole Eustace: A finalist for this year National Book Award in nonfiction, “Covered with Night” paints a riveting portrait of colonial America in which a backcountry murder draws a cast of unforgettable characters, Native and European, into a cultural, political, and diplomatic drama that reverberates down to the present day. Readers learn why the resulting Great Treaty of 1722 is one of the founding documents of U.S. history. – Bruce Dinges
“Act Your Age, Eve Brown” by Talia Hibbert: This bestselling rom-com features the flighty Eve Brown, whose life is a mess despite all her good intentions. She barges into the life of an up-tight B&B owner, who soon finds himself bowled-over by her. – Jessica Pryde
“Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr: Another finalist for this year’s National Book Award in fiction, “Cloud Cuckoo Land” features children from different worlds and different centuries who are trying to learn where they belong. It is Doerr’s first book in six years. It is well-worth the wait. – Lynn Wiese Sneyd
