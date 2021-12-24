Indulge in some of these book titles after the holidays

With most of our year-end holidays now behind us — and after-Christmas sales now in full swing — what better time to buy something for someone special: ourselves!

Volunteers with the Tucson Festival of Books are happy to help with suggestions, and here are some of their personal favorites from 2021:

“Razor Blade Tears” by S.A. Cosby: Ike Randolph and Buddy Lee are both ex-cons, but they have something more important in common. Their sons were together when the boys were murdered. Together, Ike and Buddy begin hunting the killer … determined to do more for their sons in death than they had done in life. – Tricia Clapp

“Pasta: The Spirit & Craft of Italy’s Greatest Food” by Missy Robbins: The first third of this remarkable cookbook teaches readers how to make handmade pasta. The pages that follow introduce us to classic recipes from every region of Italy, offering fun twists for experienced home cooks. Soon, you will be creating your new favorite red sauce in your own kitchen. – Jennifer Slothower