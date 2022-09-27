 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Interactive map: 13 bookstores for Tucson readers

Mostly Books

Mostly Books is the second-largest independent bookstore in Tucson with 3,400 square feet and an inventory of 100,000 books.

 Bill Finley

Book lovers looking for a new spot to find their next page-turner or somewhere to enjoy a coffee while reading have several options in Tucson.

These 13 bookstores, shops and cafes offer reads for all ages and interests:

