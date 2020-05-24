It's barbecue season. Get a little inspiration from these Pima County Library e-books

May is National Barbecue Month.

Barbecuing offers endless possibilities to fire up your favorite dish as you kick off summer.

Here are four e-book recommendations to help you get started, brought to you by your friends at the Pima County Public Library.

All you need to access them is a library card.

The Asian Barbecue Book”

  • by Alex Skaria

Best Ribs Ever”

  • by Steven Raichlen

Smokin’ with Myron Mixon”

  • by Myron Mixon

The Barbecue! Bible

  • ”by Steven Raichlen

Not a big barbecue fan? Check out other e-cookbooks from the Pima County Public Library at tucne.ws/1f43.

