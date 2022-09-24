It's fall book release season, pick up one of these new reads

It takes a while for autumn to feel much different than summer in Arizona, but booksellers feel it. Readers feel it. Most of the year’s best books will be released in the next 10 weeks, and the fall release season is already underway.

“Fairy Tale” by Stephen King went on sale two weeks ago. Colleen Hoover, Nelson DeMille, Fredrik Bachman, Cormac McCarthy and John Banville all have books coming soon.

Predictably, the Tucson Festival of Books is paying close attention, and — also predictably — festival volunteers are happy to share reading recommendations with the rest of us. Here are some upcoming releases that may be just right for you:

“Woman Without Shame” is Sandra Cisneros’ first collection of poetry in 28 years. It offers songs, elegies and reflections on her life as an artist. She ruminates on memory, desire, love and her search for home. “Women Without Shame” was released two weeks ago. Cisneros will be in Tucson for an appearance at the UA Poetry Center on Nov. 10. — Ellen Dickinson

“Dinosaurs” is Lydia Millet’s first release since “A Children’s Bible” was a finalist for the National Book Award in 2020. Millet is a writer for Tucson’s Center for Biological Diversity, but those in the book community know our neighbor for her award-winning novels. There have been a bunch of ’em. She shows her writing chops again in “Dinosaurs,” which goes on sale Oct. 11. In it, Millet examines the relationship between two men who are neighbors in Phoenix. — Bill Finley

“The Passenger” by Cormac McCarthy. What will he do for an encore? McCarthy’s last book, “The Road,” won a Pulitzer Prize in 2008. He now returns, not just with one book but two. “The Passenger,” set for release Oct. 25, is Part 1 of a two-part story. Part 2, “Stella Maris,” will go on sale Dec. 6. The story begins the night Bobby Western, a Coast Guard diver, plunged into the Gulf of Mexico to examine a sunken jet with nine passengers still belted into their seats. — Thea Chalow

“Dinners With Ruth” by Nina Totenberg. Released two weeks ago, this is a remarkably personal memoir recounting Totenberg’s unlikely friendship with Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg. It began when Totenberg, then a reporter for the National Observer, called a young lawyer named Ruth to discuss Ginsberg’s petition to the Supreme Court — the historic brief that asked the court to declare sexual discrimination unconstitutional. Their friendship continued until the day Ginsberg died. — Brenda Viner

“Stay True” by Hua Hsu is a touching memoir that explores growing up as the son of Taiwanese immigrants who is determined to find his own unique place in the world. Key to this story is Hsu’s unlikely friendship with a young American who is everything he does not want to be. “Stay True” will be available Tuesday, Sept. 27. — Lynn Wiese Sneyd

“Via Carota” by Jody Williams and Rita Sodi is a meaty, 400-page cookbook that will go on sale Oct. 11. Williams and Sodi own Via Carota, a widely-beloved Italian restaurant in Greenwich Village. It embodies the seasonality, simplicity and utter deliciousness of Italian cooking at its finest, and we’re hopeful the book can bring a bit of that magic into our own kitchens. This is food you want to eat every day. — Jennifer Slothower

“The Grandest Stage” by Tyler Kepner is a history of the World Series, released on Oct. 11, just as the MLB postseason gets underway. This will be the 118th World Series and we’re in good hands with Kepner. He is the national baseball columnist for the New York Times. — Jack Siry

“On the Hustle” by Adriana Herrera features Alba Duarte, who has turned the side hustle into an art form. This time she agrees to do a home improvement reality show with a charming but maddening former boss. It’s a terrible idea, right? Right? “On the Hustle” will be released Oct. 11. — Jessica Pryde

“The Quarry Girls” by Jess Lourey will be a mystery set in a small, intimate, Minnesota town where teens often convened at the local quarry after dark. Heather and Brenda saw something there one dark night. They decided to keep it quiet until one of their friends disappears … the second young girl to disappear in a week. Lourey’s new book will be available Nov. 1. — Shannon Baker