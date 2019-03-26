BOOK EVENTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
Monday
Read to a Dog — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Kids practice reading to service dogs. 6-7 p.m. Mondays. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
Tuesday
Toddler Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Listen, learn, sing, move and play together. 9:30-10 and 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesdays. 594-5420.
Abbett Mystery Book Club — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Discover new authors. 2-3 p.m. First Tuesdays monthly. April 2. 594-5200. library.pima.gov.
J. A. Jance Book Talk & Signing — Mostly Books, 6208 E. Speedway. "The A List." 7-8:30 p.m. April 2. 571-0110. mostlybooksaz.com.
Wednesday
Storytime for Babies — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Short stories with music and songs. Babies up to 18 months with caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5420.
Toddler Storytime and Playgroup — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Parents/caregivers and children interact through stories, songs, dancing and rhymes. Stories are kept short to fit the toddlers' attention span. Children 18-36 months. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5285.
Babytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. The stories are short and the babies enjoy moving with the music. Babies up to 18 months. 3-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
Read to A Dog — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Children read to therapy dogs to improve their reading skills. Ages 4 and up. 3-4 p.m. Wednesdays. 594-5420.
Mostly Fantasy Book Club — Mostly Books. Discussing "The Priory of the Orange Tree" by Samantha Shannon. Ages 18 and up. 7-8 p.m. April 3. 571-0110. mostlybooksaz.com.
Thursday
Bilingual Babytime/Hora de Cuentos Bilingües para Bebés — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Presented in Spanish and English for babies 0-18 months. It is a learning experience for bilingual and monolingual babies to listen to stories, sing songs and have fun. 9:30-10:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5420.
"Summers of Fire" Reading and Signing with Linda Strader — Lowe House Project, 14 Calle Iglesia, Tubac. Strader recalls the danger, romance, and personal and physical challenges in her true-life pioneering adventure as one of the first women to fight forest fires for the U.S. government. 10 a.m.-noon. April 4. 625-5827. lowehouseproject.com.
Bilingual Family Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Stories and crafts. Ages 18 months to 5 years but the whole family is welcome. Spanish and English. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5420.
Preschool Storytime — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library. For ages 3-5 with a parent or caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5200. library.pima.gov.
Read to a Dog — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library. Children read to a licensed therapy dog in a low stress environment to gain practice and confidence. Noon-6 p.m. Thursdays. 594-5200.
Friday
Preschool Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Read stories, activities and sing songs. Ages 3-5 with an adult. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Fridays. 594-5420.
Saturday
1000 Books To Read Book Club — Mostly Books. Reading and discussing "Reading Lolita in Tehran." Ages 18 and up. 1-2 p.m. April 6. 571-0110. mostlybooksaz.com.