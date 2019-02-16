Pete the Cat and author and illustrator James Dean will be the guests of honor at a breakfast during the Tucson Festival of Books next month.
Dean will read, make crafts and draw pictures with fellow breakfasters. He’ll also sign copies of “Pete the Kitty and the Groovy Playdate,” a book children can receive as a part of their ticket price.
The event has reserved seating and tickets must be purchased in advance.
- When: 8:30 a.m. March 3 (check-in begins at 8:15 a.m.)
- Where: South Ballroom, Student Union Memorial Center at the University of Arizona, 1303 E. University Blvd.
- Tickets: $21.50 for adults; entrance for children ages 2 and up $21.50 (includes book); children 2 years old and younger are free but must have a ticket. All children must be with an adult.
- Go to tucne.ws/14s7 for tickets.