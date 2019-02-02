The Tucson Festival of Books takes over the University of Arizona Mall and adjacent buildings March 2-3. The third-largest book event in the nation attracts about 350 presenting authors and an expected attendance of 130,000 to 140,000.
Our annual panel discussion — Navigating the Tucson Festival of Books — to help you make the most of the festival is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, in Tucson Medical Center’s Marshall Auditorium.
During the hour-long session, panelists involved in the book festival’s development and operation will explain and explore:
- The layout of the festival, where to park and where to find what you are looking for.
- How to use the website, mobile apps and other electronic tools as a guide to the festival.
- How to use the special section that will be published in the Arizona Daily Star on Sunday, Feb. 24.
- How to use these tools to plan your days.
- How the free ticketing process for some of the popular authors works.
There will be time for questions and answers, too.
The session is free, but registration is required, as seating is limited. Register at tucson.com/workshop.
The Marshall Auditorium is on the east side of the TMC building, facing Craycroft Road. Free parking is available in the Catalina Parking Garage, which is north of the TMC building.
The Arizona Daily Star and the University of Arizona are named sponsors of the festival, and TMC is the presenting sponsor.