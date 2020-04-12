Learn a new hobby, try a new recipe with the Pima County Library's digital magazines
Learn a new hobby, try a new recipe with the Pima County Library's digital magazines

The library may be closed, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get cooking, catch up on celebrity gossip and find a new hobby with these digital magazines.

Here are four magazine recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library.

All you need to access them is a library card.

Food Network Magazine

Us Weekly

American Craft

This Old House

Like these? Be sure to check out more magazines featuring topics like current affairs, family and parenting, automotive, bridal and more at tucne.ws/pclmags.

