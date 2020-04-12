Learn a new hobby, try a new recipe with the Pima County Library's digital magazines

The library may be closed, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get cooking, catch up on celebrity gossip and find a new hobby with these digital magazines.
Here are four magazine recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library.
All you need to access them is a library card.
Like these? Be sure to check out more magazines featuring topics like current affairs, family and parenting, automotive, bridal and more at tucne.ws/pclmags.
