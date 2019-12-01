Put yourself in someone else’s shoes by reading about what the characters in these novels experience when they immigrate to a new country.

• “A Place for Us” by Fatima Farheen Mirza

• “Lucky Boy” by Shanthi Sekaran

• “The Leavers” by Lisa Ko

• “American Street” by Ibi Aanu Zoboi

