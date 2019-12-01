Put yourself in someone else’s shoes by reading about what the characters in these novels experience when they immigrate to a new country.
Here are four book recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library.
• “A Place for Us” by Fatima Farheen Mirza
• “Lucky Boy” by Shanthi Sekaran
• “The Leavers” by Lisa Ko
• “American Street” by Ibi Aanu Zoboi
