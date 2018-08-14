BOOK EVENTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
TODAY
Analog Hour: Silent Reading Party — Exo Roast Company, 403 N. Sixth Ave. Bring a book and leave your phone off. 1-3 p.m. 777-4709. facebook.com.
Rainbow Reads Book Club — Exo Roast Co. Queer themed book club for readers across the gender and sexuality spectrum. Reading LGBTQ books by LGBTQ authors. This month's book is "None of the Above" by I.W. Gregorio. 1-3 p.m. 791-4010. pima.bibliocommons.com.
MONDAY
National Writers Union Reading and Open Mic — SEIU-AFSCME Union Hall, 877 S. Alvernon Way. “The writer’s role in the Prague Spring of 1968,” followed by open mic (spoken word only). 6-7:30 p.m. 624-4690. nwu-tucson.org.
Read to a Dog — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Kids practice reading to service dogs. 6-7 p.m. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
TUESDAY
Toddler Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Listen, learn, sing, move and play together. 9:30-10 and 10:30-11 a.m. 594-5420.
Babytime Storytime — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Storytime is approximately 20 minutes long, then stay after for a playgroup where the babies can play with fun toys and you can meet other parents/caregivers. Designed for babies up to 18 months. 2-3 p.m. 594-5285.
WEDNESDAY
Storytime for Babies — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Short stories with music and songs. Babies up to 18 months with caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. 594-5420.
Toddler Storytime and Playgroup — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library. Parents/caregivers and children interact through fun stories, songs, dancing and rhymes. Stories are kept short to fit the toddlers' short attention span. Children 18-36 months. 10:30-11:30 a.m. 594-5285.
Toddler Storytime: Sign and Storytime — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. A story time that incorporates visual language to help support and enhance a child's learning process. 10:30-11 a.m. 594-5200.
Read to A Dog — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Children read to therapy dogs to improve their reading skills. Ages 4 and up. 3 p.m. 594-5420.
THURSDAY
Bilingual Family Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. In Spanish and English. 10:30-11:15 a.m. 594-5420.
Preschool Storytime — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library. Stories and activities. Ages 3-5 with an adult. 10:30-11:15 a.m. 594-5200. library.pima.gov.
Preschool Storytime — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library. Read stories, sing songs and do a fun craft activity. Ages 3-5 with an accompanying adult. 10:30-11:15 a.m. 594-5285.
I Love Books Group — TMC for Seniors, 1400 N. Wilmot Road. Themes of wisdom and aging. Registration is required. 2-4 p.m. 324-4345. tmcaz.com.
Read to a Dog — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library. Children read to therapy dogs in a low-stress environment. 5-6 p.m. 594-5200.
FRIDAY
Antique, Vintage, and Collectable Book Fair — Inside Foothills, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Antique, vintage, and collectable book fair benefitting Tell Me A Good Story educational nonprofit. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Aug. 24 and 25; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 26. 975-2904. tellmeagoodstory.org.
Preschool Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Read stories, activities and sing songs. Ages 3-5 with an adult. 10:30-11:15 a.m. 594-5420.