Library initiative gives voice to Tucson's Asian communities

Next came the “LGBTQ+ Services Committee,” which makes sure the library is an active partner in LGBTQ efforts to provide opportunities for everyone.

The “Kindred Team,” established in 2017, connects and gives voice to our Black community.

“Welcome to America” connects services to our immigrant and refugee community, and the “Many Nations Team” works with the county’s tribes and other Native American programs.

“We ask our teams to help us with personnel and programming decisions within the library,” Rusk said. “They also advise our Collection Development Department with the selection of books for our collection. Each team has a page on our website, and each page has list of book recommendations. If you would like to explore the latest in Asian literature, for example, you can find some suggestions on our website and check them out from the library.”

Rusk asked Zhou to help build the Biblio Lotus initiative in August of last year. The program launched this spring. Rusk couldn’t have found a better team leader.

As a girl, Zhou said, she always loved books. She read the Chinese classics such as “Hongloumeng” (“Dream of the Red Chamber”) by Cao Xueqin, but preferred mysteries and romance.