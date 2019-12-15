Looking for that perfect holiday recipe to take to a gathering, office party or cookie exchange? These cookbooks will help you find something delicious to share.

Here are four book recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library:

Bring It!”

  • by Ali Rosen

Big Dips”

  • by James Bradford

Modern Potluck”

  • by Kristin Donnelly

Rose’s Baking Basics

  • ” by Rose Levy Beranbaum

Like these? Be sure to check out the full list at tucne.ws/1dl8.

Visit library.pima.gov for more great reading suggestions, to view upcoming events and to check out the E-Library.

