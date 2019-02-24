Luis Alberto Urrea is a prolific and acclaimed writer who uses his dual-culture life experiences to explore greater themes of love, loss and triumph. He will be presented with the 2019 Tucson Festival of Books Founders Award at the festival’s Authors Dinner Friday, March 1.
A finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for his landmark work of non-fiction “The Devil’s Highway,” Urrea is also the bestselling author of 17 books including “The Hummingbird’s Daughter,” “Into the Beautiful North,” “Queen of America,” The Water Museum, (a PEN/Faulkner Award finalist) and his latest novel “The House of Broken Angels.”
In all, more than 100 cities and colleges have chosen one of his books for a community read. Among many other honors, Urrea received the Lannan Literary Award, an Edgar Award, and a 2017 American Academy of Arts and Letters Award in Literature.
Born in Tijuana to a Mexican father and American mother, he lives outside of Chicago and teaches at the University of Illinois-Chicago.
Urrea has attended the Tucson Festival of Books each year and has made a lasting impression on our community. He is and always be a favorite among the patrons.
Previous TFOB Founders Award Recipients include:
• Elmore Leonard, 2011.
• Larry McMurtry and Diana Ossana, 2012.
• R.L. Stine, 2013.
• Richard Russo, 2014.
• Rock Bottom Remainders, 2015.
• J. A. Jance, 2016.
• T.C. Boyle, 2017.
• Billy Collins, 2018.