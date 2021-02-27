Marilyn Heins: Saying goodbye to old ways of life on the journey to geriatrica

I must confess that aging astonishes me. I never imagined that there would be so many new things to learn in my senior years. I must learn how to deal with a rapidly changing world, loss of loved ones, and my aging body. I struggle to accept my diminishing energy, speed and stamina. The rhythm of my life has changed because everything takes longer to do.

Longevity is a special blessing for those with good enough health and the means to live independently. We oldies know the math and understand that most of our lifetimes have already been lived. But, as a wise woman told me after my husband’s death, “There is a new chapter in your life yet to be written.” This is a good perspective from which to view what is ahead.

Adjusting to aging means adjusting to change, a no-brainer. But how? After much soul searching I have come to believe the process starts with saying “goodbye!” as cheerfully as possible to what was, and saying “hello!” to what will come.