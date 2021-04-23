Meet the Tucson literary translator who works with superstar author Murakami

Gabriel, who has been translating for Murakami since the early 1990s, is now one of two people who translate the author’s work into English.

While English is his native language – Gabriel was born to an Army family at Fort Ord – Japanese was his fourth or fifth.

“My stepfather taught Russian, Chinese and German at West Point when I was growing up,” he explained. “We always had multilingual people around our home and it got me interested in learning languages. I tried Russian, switched to Chinese, and later – in college – learned to love Japanese novels. I was fascinated by them. I wanted to read them in the original.”

He got a job teaching in Japan, learned to speak Japanese, and eventually discovered translation through a small study group of Japanese and American teachers.

“We met every week and read over original Japanese stories line-by-line, comparing them to the English translation,” Gabriel said. “We each started doing some translations ourselves and I realized it might be something I could do in the future.”

While in graduate school at the University of Hawaii, Gabriel began translating some of Murakami’s short stories just for himself. Eventually, some were published. They came to the author’s attention. He liked what he saw.