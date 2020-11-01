 Skip to main content
Milestones in women's rights: Pima County Library book picks
This year marks the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, which granted women the right to vote, but over the ensuing decades, women of color continued to strive to secure their own rights.

Explore books that celebrate these important milestones.

Here are four book recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library:

Vanguard” by Martha S. Jones

Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence” by Kate Clarke Lemay

Suffrage” by Ellen Carol DuBois

Stories From Suffragette City” edited by M. J. Rose and Fiona Davis

Like these? Be sure to check out the full list at tucne.ws/1fz7

Visit library.pima.gov for more great reading suggestions, to view upcoming events, and to check out the e-ibrary.

