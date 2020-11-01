Milestones in women's rights: Pima County Library book picks

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, which granted women the right to vote, but over the ensuing decades, women of color continued to strive to secure their own rights.
Explore books that celebrate these important milestones.
Here are four book recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library:
Visit library.pima.gov for more great reading suggestions, to view upcoming events, and to check out the e-ibrary.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!