Music, dancing, storybook characters and more at the Tucson Festival of Books

The Tucson Festival of Books is almost here and when you’re not busy listing to author panels, there’s still a lot to keep you entertained.

It’s happening March 12 and 13 at the University of Arizona campus, mostly centering on the mall, and if you plan to have your children with you, these family-friendly events may be just what you need.

Get to the festival right as it kicks off on Saturday, March 12, and catch the Storybook Character Parade at 9:30 a.m. It starts in the Canyon, which is the walkway between the UA Bookstore and the Student Union. The characters will march along eastward to the education building and end at the children’s area. Children can meet the characters and have their pictures taken with them.

At the Circus Stage, the Lindley Lopez Literary Circus performs Cirque du Soleil-style stories for the kids. This year, Peter Pan will be performed several times Saturday and Aladdin on Sunday.

Even before the parade starts, you can see the winners of the Young Author and Young Artist competitions celebrated at 9 a.m. at the West Food Court & Entertainment Stage.