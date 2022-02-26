Music, dancing, storybook characters and more at the Tucson Festival of Books

The Tucson Festival of Books is almost here and when you’re not busy listing to author panels, there’s still a lot to keep you entertained.
It’s happening March 12 and 13 at the University of Arizona campus, mostly centering on the mall, and if you plan to have your children with you, these family-friendly events may be just what you need.
Get to the festival right as it kicks off on Saturday, March 12, and catch the Storybook Character Parade at 9:30 a.m. It starts in the Canyon, which is the walkway between the UA Bookstore and the Student Union. The characters will march along eastward to the education building and end at the children’s area. Children can meet the characters and have their pictures taken with them.
At the Circus Stage, the Lindley Lopez Literary Circus performs Cirque du Soleil-style stories for the kids. This year, Peter Pan will be performed several times Saturday and Aladdin on Sunday.
Even before the parade starts, you can see the winners of the Young Author and Young Artist competitions celebrated at 9 a.m. at the West Food Court & Entertainment Stage.
At 9:15 a.m. Saturday, a live performance of the National Anthem will open the festival at the USS Arizona Memorial Plaza.
Music lovers will be interested in these events at the West Food Court & Entertainment Stage:
“Zin, Zin, Zin,” Suzuki violins and friends, with students of all ages performing from 10-11 a.m. Saturday
The Jitterbugs with jazz swing standards, 11 a.m.-noon Saturday
Sophia Rankin and the Sound performing a blend of folk/alternative/rock from 1-2 p.m. Saturday
The Vinyl Grooves offering live music from the 1960s and ‘70s from 4-5 p.m. Saturday
Drachman Montessori Orchestra begins at 11 a.m. Sunday
The Rezonators Brass Band performs 1-2 p.m. Sunday
The Seven Pipers Scottish Dancers and Tucson & District Pipe Band, 2-3 p.m. Sunday
Speaking of dancers, catch the Maguire Academy of Irish Dance at 10 a.m. Sunday; Ballet Foklorico La Paloma at noon Saturday; Ritmos Latinos — Rueda de Casino UofA performs three Rueda circle dances beginning at noon Sunday; and Celtic Steps at 4 p.m. Sunday.
There are many more events. Go to TucsonFestivalofBooks.org and click on Entertainment & Family Activities to see them all.
