 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Music, dancing, storybook characters and more at the Tucson Festival of Books
alert

Music, dancing, storybook characters and more at the Tucson Festival of Books

Tucson Festival of Books

Book enthusiasts browsed the racks at Pennyworth Books during the Tucson Festival of Books in March 2018. The annual festival is held at the University of Arizona.

 Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

The Tucson Festival of Books is almost here and when you’re not busy listing to author panels, there’s still a lot to keep you entertained.

It’s happening March 12 and 13 at the University of Arizona campus, mostly centering on the mall, and if you plan to have your children with you, these family-friendly events may be just what you need.

Get to the festival right as it kicks off on Saturday, March 12, and catch the Storybook Character Parade at 9:30 a.m. It starts in the Canyon, which is the walkway between the UA Bookstore and the Student Union. The characters will march along eastward to the education building and end at the children’s area. Children can meet the characters and have their pictures taken with them.

At the Circus Stage, the Lindley Lopez Literary Circus performs Cirque du Soleil-style stories for the kids. This year, Peter Pan will be performed several times Saturday and Aladdin on Sunday.

Even before the parade starts, you can see the winners of the Young Author and Young Artist competitions celebrated at 9 a.m. at the West Food Court & Entertainment Stage.

At 9:15 a.m. Saturday, a live performance of the National Anthem will open the festival at the USS Arizona Memorial Plaza.

Music lovers will be interested in these events at the West Food Court & Entertainment Stage:

“Zin, Zin, Zin,” Suzuki violins and friends, with students of all ages performing from 10-11 a.m. Saturday

The Jitterbugs with jazz swing standards, 11 a.m.-noon Saturday

Sophia Rankin and the Sound performing a blend of folk/alternative/rock from 1-2 p.m. Saturday

The Vinyl Grooves offering live music from the 1960s and ‘70s from 4-5 p.m. Saturday

Drachman Montessori Orchestra begins at 11 a.m. Sunday

The Rezonators Brass Band performs 1-2 p.m. Sunday

The Seven Pipers Scottish Dancers and Tucson & District Pipe Band, 2-3 p.m. Sunday

Speaking of dancers, catch the Maguire Academy of Irish Dance at 10 a.m. Sunday; Ballet Foklorico La Paloma at noon Saturday; Ritmos Latinos — Rueda de Casino UofA performs three Rueda circle dances beginning at noon Sunday; and Celtic Steps at 4 p.m. Sunday.

There are many more events. Go to TucsonFestivalofBooks.org and click on Entertainment & Family Activities to see them all.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

If you go

What: Tucson Festival of Books

When: 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 12 and 13

Where: University of Arizona Mall and surrounding buildings

Website: TucsonFestivalofBooks.org

More information: See the Tucson Festival of Books special section in the Arizona Daily Star Sunday, March 6, for maps and schedules that you can take to help you navigate the festival.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

TV's 'Roots' returns for its 45th anniversary

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

Related to this story

Most Popular

An elegant, timely test for readers from Toni Morrison
Books

An elegant, timely test for readers from Toni Morrison

"Recitatif: A Story" by Toni Morrison, with an introduction by Zadie Smith; Alfred A. Knopf (40 pages, $16) ——— Two little girls meet in a children’s shelter sometime in the 1950s. They spend four months as roommates there and then meet again randomly as they grow up. One girl is Black, the other is white, but the reader of “Recitatif,” Toni Morrison’s only short story, never knows which is ...

Review: 'Woman Running in the Mountains,' by Yūko Tsushima
Books

Review: 'Woman Running in the Mountains,' by Yūko Tsushima

A young woman makes her way from unwed mother to someone growing into her own independence. "Woman Running in the Mountains" by Yūko Tsushima, translated from the Japanese by Geraldine Harcourt; NYRB Classics (288 pages, $17.95) ——— Western civilization loves its embattled mothers. It takes a special relish in idealizing motherhood, only to see the women capsize in their attempts to live up to ...

Review: 'Funny Farm,' by Laurie Zaleski
Books

Review: 'Funny Farm,' by Laurie Zaleski

"Funny Farm" by Laurie Zaleski; St. Martin's Press (244 pages, $27.99) ——— I was trying to explain the gist of Laurie Zaleski's memoir, "Funny Farm," to my husband the other day, and as I spoke I realized that I was making it sound dire. Father is sociopathically abusive; mom and three small children flee, set up housekeeping in an unheated shack deep in the woods; mom takes on multiple menial ...

Books

010d6501-35ef-4aec-8e02-176f7de2c51c.xml

  • Updated

EDITORS: This week's Publishers Weekly lists, BOOK-BEST:MCT and BOOK-BEST-ABBREVIATED:MCT, will be delayed, possibly until Friday afternoon. ©2022 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Review: 'The Swimmers,' by Julie Otsuka
Books

Review: 'The Swimmers,' by Julie Otsuka

An elderly woman with failing memory recalls life in an internment camp during World War II. "The Swimmers" by Julie Otsuka; Alfred A. Knopf (192 pages, $23) ——— There is a minimalism to Julie Otsuka's work. The sentences in her slim books dive right into the details. About once a decade, readers are treated to a novel of Otsuka's well-honed words: "The Buddha in the Attic" in 2011 and "When ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News