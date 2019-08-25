All events are free unless otherwise noted.
TODAY
Mystery Book Group Discussion— Antigone Books, 411 N. Fourth Ave. “Roseanna” by Maj Sjowall. 12:30-2 p.m. Aug. 25. 792-3715. Author Signing: Laura Mae — Mostly Books, 6208 E. Speedway. “Sparrows.” 1-2 p.m. Aug. 25. 571-0110.
MONDAY
Seed to Read — Valencia Public Library, 202 W. Valencia Road. Series will promote a love of healthy food, gardening and reading through story time, gardening projects, arts and crafts and healthy snacks. 10-11 a.m. Aug. 26. 621-0921.Read to a Dog — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Kids practice reading to service dogs. 6-7 p.m. Mondays. 594-5275.
TUESDAY
Toddler Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Listen, learn, sing, move and play together. 9:30-10 and 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesdays. 594-5420.
Toddler Storytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. Hear stories, sing songs, and play learning games. For children ages 18-36 months. Parents/caregivers and children interact through stories, songs and rhymes. 10:15-10:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 594-5275.
PreSchool Storytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. Hear stories, sing songs and play learning games. Designed for ages 3-5. Parents/caregivers and children interact through stories, songs and rhymes. 11:15-11:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 594-5275.
WEDNESDAY
Storytime for Babies — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Short stories with music and songs. Babies up to 18 months with caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5420.Toddler Storytme and Playgroup — Eckstrom Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Parents/caregivers and children interact through stories, songs, and rhymes. Storytime followed by an interactive play experience. Children ages 18-36 months. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5285.
Babytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. The stories are short and the babies enjoy moving with the music. Babies up to 18 months. 3-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 594-5275.
THURSDAY
Bilingual Family Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Stories and crafts. Ages 18 months to 5 years but the whole family is welcome. Spanish and English. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5420.
Preschool Storytime — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. For ages 3-5 with a parent or caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5200. Preschool Storytime — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library. Read stories, sing songs and do a fun craft activity. Ages 3-5 with an accompanying adult. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 29. 594-5285.
Read to a Dog — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library. Children read to a licensed therapy dog in a low stress environment to gain practice and confidence. 5-6 p.m. Thursdays. 594-5200.
FRIDAY
Preschool Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Read stories, activities and sing songs. Ages 3-5 with an adult. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Fridays. 594-5420.
SATURDAY
Author Meagan Poetschlag Reading and Signing — Mostly Books, 6208 E. Speedway. “Wolf’s Blood: The Plague of Snowbrook.” 2-3 p.m. Aug. 31. 571-0110. Feminist Book Discussion — Antigone Books. “Butterfly” by Yusra Mardini. 3:30-5 p.m. Aug. 31. 792-3715.
9th Annual Altered Books Show and Silent Auction — Central School Project, 43 Howell Ave., Bisbee. Transform books into beautiful works of art from wall hangings to sculpture. 5-8 p.m. Aug. 31. 732-9848.