BOOK EVENTS FOR JUNE 23-29
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
TODAY
Mystery Book Group "Cover Her Face" — Antigone Books, 411 N. Fourth Ave. By P. D. James. 12:30-2 p.m. June 23. 792-3715. antigonebooks.com.
MONDAY
Read to a Dog — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Kids practice reading to service dogs. 6-7 p.m. Mondays. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
TUESDAY
Toddler Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Listen, learn, sing, move and play together. 9:30-10 and 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesdays. 594-5420.
Toddler Storytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. Hear stories, sing songs, and play learning games. For ages children 18-36 months. Parents/caregivers and children interact through stories, songs and rhymes. 10:15-10:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 594-5275.
PreSchool Storytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. Hear stories, sing songs and play learning games. Designed for ages 3-5. Parents/caregivers and children interact through stories, songs and rhymes. 11:15-11:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 594-5275.
Babytime Storytime and Playgroup — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Storytime is approximately 20 minutes long, then stay after for a playgroup where the babies can play with toys and you can meet other parents/caregivers. For babies up to 18 months of age. 2-3 p.m. Tuesdays. 594-5285.
WEDNESDAY
Storytime for Babies — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Short stories with music and songs. Babies up to 18 months with caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5420.
Toddler Storytme and Playgroup — Eckstrom Columbus Public Library. Parents/caregivers and children interact through stories, songs, and rhymes. Storytime followed by an interactive play experience. Children ages 18-36 months. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5285.
Babytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. The stories are short and the babies enjoy moving with the music. Babies up to 18 months. 3-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
THURSDAY
Summer Story Time — Sabino Canyon, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists share stories, games, crafts and activities relating to the desert critter of the week. Ages 3-7, siblings are welcome. All children must be accompanied by an adult. 9-10 a.m. Thursdays. 749-8700. sabinonaturalists.org.
Bilingual Babytime/Hora de Cuentos Bilingües para Bebés — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Presented in Spanish and English. For babies 0-18 months. It is a learning experience for bilingual and monolingual babies to listen to stories, sing songs and have fun. 9:30-10:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5420.
Bilingual Family Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Stories and crafts. Ages 18 months to 5 years but the whole family is welcome. Spanish and English. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5420.
Preschool Storytime — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. For ages 3-5 with a parent or caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5200. library.pima.gov.
Preschool Storytime — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library. Read stories, sing songs and do a fun craft activity. Ages 3-5 with an accompanying adult. 10:30-11:30 Thursdays. 594-5285.
Poetry Unites Us — Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Come with poems you love or those you have composed, to share with others who share your passion. Poems will not be critiqued, only appreciated. This event is for adults and teens. 2-3:30 p.m. June 27. 594-5580.
Read to a Dog — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Children read to a licensed therapy dog in a low stress environment to gain practice and confidence. 5-6 p.m. Thursdays. 594-5200.
FRIDAY
Preschool Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Read stories, activities and sing songs. Ages 3-5 with an adult. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Fridays. 594-5420.
SATURDAY
Author Talk "Summers of Fire" by Linda Strader — Oro Valley Public Library. In 1976, Linda Strader became one of the first women to work on a fire crew for the U.S. Forest Service in the Santa Rita Mountains south of Tucson. She will share a brief history of women in the Forest Service, and her experiences and efforts to advance in a career where women were not welcome. This event is for adults and teens. 10-11 a.m. June 29. 594-5580.
Feminist Book Group "Pachinko" — Antigone Books. By Min Jin Lee. This historically illuminating novel spans 70 years in Korea and Japan and is a beautifully crafted story of love, loss, determination, and perseverance. 3:30-5 p.m. June 29. Free. 792-3715. antigonebooks.com.
UGDA Presents Rhymes and Poetry — The Elder Hookah Lounge, 2900 E. Broadway Suite 118. Hip hop. 18 and up. 8-11 p.m. June 29. $5. 668-6150.