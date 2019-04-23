BOOK EVENTS FOR APRIL 28-MAY 4
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
TODAY
Mystery Book Group — Antigone Books, 411 N. Fourth Ave. "The Marsh King's Daughter" by Karen Dionne. 12:30-2 p.m. April 28. 792-3715. antigonebooks.com.
Rainbow Reads Book Club — Exo Roast Co., 403 N. Sixth Ave. "Mean" by Myriam Gurba. While this is a queer-themed book club, readers across the gender and sexuality spectrum are welcome to attend and engage in fun, respectful dialogue. 1-3 p.m. April 28. 791-4010. pima.bibliocommons.com.
MONDAY
Read to a Dog — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Kids practice reading to service dogs. 6-7 p.m. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
TUESDAY
Toddler Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Listen, learn, sing, move and play together. 9:30-10 and 10:30-11 a.m. 594-5420.
Babytime Storytime and Playgroup — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Storytime is approximately 20 minutes long, then stay after for a playgroup where the babies can play with toys and you can meet other parents/caregivers. For babies up to 18 months of age. 2-3 p.m. 594-5285.
WEDNESDAY
Storytime for Babies — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Short stories with music and songs. Babies up to 18 months with caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. 594-5420.
Toddler Storytime and Playgroup — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library. Parents/caregivers and children interact through stories, songs, dancing and rhymes. Stories are kept short to fit the toddlers' attention span. Children 18-36 months. 10:30-11:30 a.m. 594-5285.
Babytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. The stories are short and the babies enjoy moving with the music. Babies up to 18 months. 3-3:30 p.m. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
Author Event: Lambda finalist — Antigone Books. Lise Weil, author of "In Search of Pure Lust." 4:30-6 p.m. May 1. 792-3715. antigonebooks.com.
THURSDAY
Bilingual Babytime/Hora de Cuentos Bilingües para Bebés — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Presented in Spanish and English, this bilingual story time is for babies 0-18 months. It is a learning experience for bilingual and monolingual babies to listen to stories, sing songs and have fun. 9:30-10:15 a.m. 594-5420.
Bilingual Family Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Stories and crafts. Ages 18 months to 5 years but the whole family is welcome. Spanish and English. 10:30-11:15 a.m. 594-5420.
Read to a Dog — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Children read to a licensed therapy dog in a low stress environment to gain practice and confidence. Noon-6 p.m. 594-5200.
FRIDAY
Preschool Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Read stories, activities and sing songs. Ages 3-5 with an adult. 10:30-11:15 a.m. 594-5420.
SATURDAY
WOW Book Fiesta: Lynne Avril — Worlds of Words, 1430 E. Second St. Enjoy light refreshments, listen to readings and explore. 10 a.m.-noon. May 4. 621-9340. wowlit.org.
Writing the Community Celebratory Reading — University of Arizona: Poetry Center, 1508 E. Helen St. For k-12 students to develop creative and critical thinking skills, a love of reading and writing and find their voice. 10 a.m.-noon. May 4. 626-3765. poetry.arizona.edu.
Make Way for Books App Launch Party — Make Way for Books, 700 N. Stone Ave. Readings by local authors and illustrators, activities for parents and children and tons of giveaways including tablets, a two day stay at the Casino del Sol Resort and more. 1-4 p.m. May 4. 398-6451. makewayforbooks.org.
Book signing for Kristen Cook's "This" — The Seasoned Woman, 5460 E. Broadway. Former Arizona Daily Star features writer and columnist will be signing copies of her new book. 2-3 p.m. May 4. 745-5942.