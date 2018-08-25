New book affirms life while Tucson writer grapples with his impending death

Another Reason to Read Poetry

Reprinted with permission from "My Dharma Box" by Dan Gilmore:

After their 30th anniversary, marriage became a slow crawl to nowhere for Henry and Ruby. They couldn't afford a divorce or marriage counseling, so to pass the time and maintain a scrap of civility, they began reading poetry to one another before sleep. At breakfast, they had tea and cinnamon toast, with a poem or two by Billy Collins. A month passed. They read in the evening, too. Ruby was puzzled when she noticed that her blue cup, the one with a chipped rim, made her feel ... well ... joyful. Henry discovered that frost no longer formed on their bedroom window. After three months, all their worn and wrinkled what-ifs folded themselves one day, marched down the hall, and leaped into the linen closet. A year passed. Winds whispered happy little songs. Trees talked to Henry and Ruby in different shades of green. A decade flew by. Their love has ripened so much that the fruit is about to fall from the tree. But they have no time to worry about that because this evening they will share sugar cookies and a pot of tea with Mary Oliver, and they will celebrate the miraculous first flight of a redbird chick who didn't even know it had wings.