We do not need David Wentworth Lazaroff to remind us the early settlers of Tucson were an adventurous lot, far from home yet willing to tackle each new experience each new day.

It turns out we do need him, though, if we want to meet these people and tag along for the ride.

That is the freshness of Lazaroff’s new book, “Picturing Sabino: A Photographic History of a Southwestern Canyon,” which was released last week by the University of Arizona Press.

We wake up at dawn to help a young Tucson couple hitch up the wagon. We head east on a rutted dirt road and, with the help of a soldier there, refill our canteens at Fort Lowell. We find a safe place to cross the Rillito River, wading through the water to lead the horses … and hoping the wagon won’t get stuck in the mud.

Finally, more than three hours after leaving home, we arrive at Sabino Canyon for our picnic. Even lunch could be an adventure in the 1880s.

“Picturing Sabino” will live in the history section of libraries and bookstores, but it is hardly the dry, methodical history we remember reading in high school. It is a story told, and photographed, by the people who lived it.

“It’s a history, yes, but it’s not for academics,” Lazaroff said. “I’m hoping anyone can sit down with it, read a story or two at a time, and enjoy it. Have some fun with it. That’s what I would hope.”

If a picture is worth a thousand words, Lazaroff may have lifted the national average with “Picturing Sabino.” There are 195 photos and 15 maps in the book, culled from the Arizona Historical Society, the University of Arizona Library, the National Archives and the two local newspapers.

Some of the photos were taken by Lazaroff himself. Most were shot by everyday people visiting the canyon.

On Page 26, for example, there is a simple group photo similar to the ones we all take at family gatherings all the time. Look closer, though, and you see there are 24 people, all dressed formally and all wearing a hat. There is a woman holding a rifle. There is a man posing as Napoleon. The year is 1885. It is the first known image ever taken in Sabino Canyon.

“Ever since there has been photography, people have wanted to take pictures of the places they’ve been and the people they’ve known,” Lazaroff said. “So we have this wonderful visual record, all because people just wanted to take a pretty picture here.”

Lazaroff himself came to the canyon in 1977, his first posting after joining the National Forest Service and being assigned to the Cleveland National Forest.

“On my first day, my supervisor loaded me into his truck and drove me to the top of the canyon,” he recalled. “The shuttle wasn’t running then, and on that day we were the only ones there. It was such a stunning place. It took my breath away. I fell in love with it that first day, and I’ve pretty much been here ever since.”

Lazaroff became an environmental education specialist, organizing a series of workshops for local teachers to help them understand the biology and geology of the canyon.

He then started recruiting volunteers who would bring children to the canyon on field trips.

“It still warms my heart to see children in Sabino Canyon,” he confessed. “I still love seeing school buses.”

Interestingly, Lazaroff was a music composition major in college, but the lure of sheet music eventually yielded to a call from the wild he may have been born with. His grandfather was Bertrand Wentworth, the famous nature photographer.

“We never took pictures,” Lazaroff recalled, “cameras were just too bulky then. But our family always loved camping. We loved being outdoors.”

Now the author and illustrator of three books, all about the canyon, Lazaroff was asked if he considers himself a writer or photographer.

“Honestly, I don’t know,” he laughed. “Some people would say neither, but the job here came with a camera and I saw that storytelling was a great way to teach. They all leaned on each other, in a way.”

So let’s go with “educator-author-photographer-historian” when describing the fellow who has gifted the canyon with such a fun new biography.

That said, it is the photographer who seems to have taken the lead on a project he first envisioned more than 25 years ago.

“The more I learned about the canyon, the more I learned about the many interesting people who had done so many interesting things there over the years,” Lazaroff explained. “I wanted to write a book about the people. Then I decided to let them tell the story themselves.”

And all the photos?

“Each picture has its own story to tell,” he said. “How are the people dressed? Where are they in the canyon? Why are they there? If you want to know where the trails used to be, look at where people used to take pictures. Sometimes I see an old photo and I see something I’ve always missed until that moment. I slap my head say, ‘Of course! How could I miss that!'”

Lazaroff then put on his educator cap and used the word “palimpsest.”

“To me,” he said, “the history of the canyon is like a palimpsest, with updated versions appearing on top of older ones. The story doesn’t get old, it just gets more and more interesting.”

“Picturing Sabino: A Photographic History of a Southwestern Canyon” is now available at bookstores and gift shops throughout Pima County, including the visitors center at Sabino Canyon.

FOOTNOTES

Among the visuals in Lazaroff’s book is the front page of the Arizona Daily Star on Aug. 10, 1948. It features one of the most dramatic photos ever to appear in the paper: Deputy Sheriff John Anderson falling to his death in a failed attempt to rescue a stranded hiker. The picture was taken by a young Star photographer named Sam Levitz. Yep, that Sam Levitz. He later left the paper to help with his family’s furniture business.

Oft-honored poet and author Jane Hirshfield will appear at the UA Poetry Center for a reading and conversation on Thursday, April 13, at 7 p.m. Her nine books of verse have included “The Beauty,” which was longlisted for a National Book Award in 2015. Hirshfield’s 10th collection, “The Asking,” will be released in September by Knopf.

