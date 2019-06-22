The Pima County Public Library is launching a new Library Night Out event at Old Pascua.
The free, family-friendly monthly event, which kicks off Wednesday, June 26, will feature books, food and culture.
The inaugural session will include a special premiere screening of a new PBS Kids program, Molly of Denali, slated for national release in mid-July. The show is the first children’s series in the U.S. to feature a Native American lead character.
Other activities include visiting the library’s Bookmobile from 3:30 to 5 p.m.; native craft activities and traditional Yaqui food from 5 to 6 p.m.; a traditional dress fashion show from 6 to 6:30 p.m.; followed by the screening of Molly of Denali from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Library Night Out is made possible through partnerships with the San Ignacio Yaqui Council, Pascua Yaqui Tribe of Arizona, Pascua Yaqui Education Department, Fernando Escalante Community Library and Resource Center, Tucson Indian Center, Arizona Public Media and Pima County Public Library’s Many Nations Team.
The library’s Many Nations team works to provide literacy outreach and establish ongoing partnerships with Native communities in Pima County.