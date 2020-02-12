Panel can help you navigate Tucson Festival of Books

The Tucson Festival of Books takes over the University of Arizona mall and adjacent buildings on March 14-15. The third-largest book event in the nation, it attracts about 350 presenting authors and an expected attendance of 130,000 to 140,000. A panel discussion — “Navigating the Tucson Festival of Books” — to help you make the most of the festival is set for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 26 in the Tucson Medical Center Marshall Auditorium, 5301 E. Grant Road.

During the hourlong session, panelists directly involved in the book festival’s development and operation will explain and explore:

The layout of the festival, where to park, where to find what you are looking for

How to use the website, mobile apps and other electronic tools as a guide to the festival

How to use the special section that will be published in the Arizona Daily Star on March 8

How the free ticketing process for some of the popular authors works

There will be time for questions and answers, too.

The session is free, but registration is required as seating is limited. Register at tucson.com/workshop.