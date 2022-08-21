 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WE RECOMMEND

Pick up a heavy metal read recommended by Pima County Library

Metallica, Judas Priest, Black Sabbath, and more — these groundbreaking and head-banging heavy metal bands lived some of the most interesting and complex lives.

Whether discussing the influence of heavy metal in Native American culture or detailing the impact of hair metal in the 1980s, heavy metal continues to ignite a spark in popular culture and anti-culture. These titles celebrate heavy metal for fans as well as teach to those who want to know more.

Here are four book recommendations brought to you by your friends at Pima County Public Library.

“Rez Metal: Inside the Navajo Nation Heavy Metal Scene” by Ashkan Soltani Stone and Natale A. Zappia

“For the Sake of Heaviness: The History of Metal Blade Records” by Brian Slagel

People are also reading…

“Nothin’ but a Good Time: The Uncensored History of the ’80s Hard Rock Explosion” by Tom Beaujour and Richard Bienstock

“Confess: The Autobiography” by Rob Halford

Like these? Be sure to check out the full list at tucne.ws/1l5f.

Visit library.pima.gov for more great reading suggestions and to check out the E-Library.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Salma Hayek praises Angelina Jolie’s directorial prowess

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News