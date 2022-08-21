Pick up a heavy metal read recommended by Pima County Library

Metallica, Judas Priest, Black Sabbath, and more — these groundbreaking and head-banging heavy metal bands lived some of the most interesting and complex lives.

Whether discussing the influence of heavy metal in Native American culture or detailing the impact of hair metal in the 1980s, heavy metal continues to ignite a spark in popular culture and anti-culture. These titles celebrate heavy metal for fans as well as teach to those who want to know more.