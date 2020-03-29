Pick up one of these digital books from the Pima County Library during coronavirus shutdown
The Pima County Public Library may be closed, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy digital books!

Here are four e-book and audiobook recommendations, available anytime on OverDrive, brought to you by your friends at the library. All you need to access them is a library card.

Big Little Lies

  • ” by Liane Moriarty
Dead Wake
  • ” by Erik Larson
Unbroken
  • ” by Laura Hillenbrand
The Martian
  • ” by Andy Weir

Like these? Be sure to check out the entire OverDrive “Always Available” collection at tucne.ws/1eof.

